Clocks falling back, temperatures too

Both our weather pattern and our clocks will be changing soon.

That means we'll be adjusting to earlier sunsets and cooler temperatures.

The clocks will change first, as daylight saving time ends at 2AM on Sunday.

Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night.

The loss of an hour will put sunset in Bakersfield before 5PM on Sunday!

As far as our weather pattern changing, that won't happen until Monday.

Saturday and Sunday will be comfortable with partly to mostly cloudy skies and Valley highs around 80°.

Our highs will drop into the mid 70s by Monday, and down into the 60s on Tuesday!



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

