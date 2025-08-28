Cloud cover keeps us cooler

Our heatwave hit day 6 on Wednesday, but it's not expected to go any longer!

Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday, with a forecast high of 94° in Bakersfield.

A big reason for the expected cooldown is an increase in cloud cover.

Clouds from Tropical Storm Juliette are forecast to move into Kern County early Thursday, helping to block out the sun, and dropping our temperatures.

Areas that see less cloud cover will likely be warmer Thursday.

Skies are expected to clear by Thursday evening.

