Cloud cover keeps us cooler

Clouds from Tropical Storm Juliette will affect our temperatures.
23ABC Evening weather update August 27, 2025
Our heatwave hit day 6 on Wednesday, but it's not expected to go any longer!

Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday, with a forecast high of 94° in Bakersfield.

A big reason for the expected cooldown is an increase in cloud cover.

Clouds from Tropical Storm Juliette are forecast to move into Kern County early Thursday, helping to block out the sun, and dropping our temperatures.

Areas that see less cloud cover will likely be warmer Thursday.

Skies are expected to clear by Thursday evening.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

08/27/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/28/2025

Clear

97° / 69°

0%

Friday

08/29/2025

Clear

98° / 71°

0%

Saturday

08/30/2025

Clear

100° / 74°

0%

Sunday

08/31/2025

Clear

102° / 74°

0%

Monday

09/01/2025

Clear

102° / 74°

2%

Tuesday

09/02/2025

Clear

101° / 74°

0%

Wednesday

09/03/2025

Clear

101° / 75°

0%