Clouds and fog for the weekend

It's going to be a little on the gloomy side this weekend.

Clouds have been with us since our storm system arrived Thursday.

They'll begin to thin through the day Saturday though, as high pressure moves in, and we get some sunshine in the afternoon!

It'll still be a cool day though, with highs in the lower 50s.

That same high pressure that will clear our clouds Saturday will likely be responsible for a foggy start to our day on Sunday.

That fog should lift by the afternoon, giving way to some sunshine.

We stay dry through the weekend, but are still tracking the potential for rain next week.

A strong low pressure will develop off the coast early next week, and we have included rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Friday.

The exact timing and strength of the storm isn't clear just yet, but in general we are expecting some rain late next week, and don't expect the storm to be as strong as the system that brought nearly an inch of rain to Bakersfield on Tuesdsay.