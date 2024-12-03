Clouds and fog keep us gloomy

After a bit of sunshine on Sunday, we're back to gloomy weather on Monday, with both clouds and fog.

The fog lifted early, but the clouds will stick around through the night, and even into the day on Tuesday.

This could have a few different effects on our weather.

In the best case scenario, the overnight clouds are thick enough to prevent fog formation overnight.

This is possible, but I don't think it's the most likely outcome.

I expect at least some areas of fog overnight, with highest chances in rural areas.

In areas where fog forms cloud cover will make it more difficult for the sun to burn the fog off, which could result in the fog lingering longer than usual.

This would also keep temperatures quite a bit cooler in the Valley.

Fortunately we expect sunnier skies for Wednesday.

While fog is likely still in the forecast for Wednesday, the afternoon should be sunny, and temperatures should be warmer.

