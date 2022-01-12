Clouds roll in overnight, fog still possible

Tuesday got off to a foggy start, before skies cleared nicely in the afternoon, except for a bit of haze.

Fog may be back on Wednesday, too.

Wednesday's forecast for fog is a little less clear, though.

High clouds are drifting into Kern County Tuesday night.

Fog forms best under clear skies, but models still show temperatures dropping quickly overnight, so we've kept a chance for fog in the forecast for the Valley early Wednesday.

Any fog that forms will lift quickly, and we'll enjoy sunshine from the late morning through early afternoon.

The sun will be short-lived though, as high clouds advance from the south, leaving us with overcast skies by the evening.

Looking into Thursday, our high pressure begins to break down, which means lesser fog chances.