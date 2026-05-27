Cloudy and cool start to Wednesday; watching minor rain chances

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. It's another cloudy and cool morning here in Bakersfield. A great morning to get outside! It's around 55 degrees as I write this at 5:30 a.m.

We expect partial clearing through the afternoon, and our forecast high in Bakersfield is 72 on Wednesday. If the clouds hang on a bit longer, temperatures will run a tad cooler. Overall, it will be a beautifully mild day in town.

The late season storm will continue to impact our weather through Thursday. Gusty winds remain in the mountain and desert forecast for Wednesday, though wind advisories expire at 11 a.m.

In the mountains, there's a chance for a passing shower or two Wednesday afternoon. Watch the skies before heading out the door, or grab a jacket or an umbrella. There's a low chance, but not zero, of a rumble of thunder in the mountains, too, as the storm tracks south.

Thursday afternoon brings an additional rain chance to the valley and mountains. Bakersfield has a 30% chance for a passing shower on Thursday. The best chance for rain on Thursday looks to be in the late afternoon and early evening.

At most, we could see a tenth of an inch of rain in the valley. Temperatures stay in the 70s through Friday before the storm exits the region and we heat back up through early next week.

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