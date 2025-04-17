Cloudy, cool and windy Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Our big cooling trend continues today as clouds fill the skies.

Remember last Thursday? We were in the middle of a warming trend and actually hit 87 degrees in Bakersfield. Now, a week later, we're forecasted to be 20 degrees cooler with a high of 67 degrees expected in Bakersfield by the afternoon.

Cool temperatures is the story in all of our neighborhoods, too. Some mountain towns will struggle to even reach 50 degrees by this afternoon.

In addition to cool temperatures, it will also be windy in east Kern. Downslope wind flowing from the Tehachapi mountains into the desert will cause strong wind gusts in Mojave, Jawbone Canyon and the surrounding areas into the day. A wind advisory is in effect through Friday morning with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Travel for high profile vehicles could be difficult along highways, and tree damage or power outages are possible with gusty winds.

Finally, as this cool air settles into California, we're tracking minor rain chances. Best spots for a few passing showers, or even some weak thunderstorms, is in the mountains and northeast desert. There's a minor chance a few passing showers could pop up in the valley Thursday and Friday, so we're keeping a close eye on the radar.

By this weekend, skies are set to clear and we warm back up for Easter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

