Cloudy New Year's Eve morning with more fog chances overnight as we ring in 2025

Happy New Year's Eve, Kern County. We begin this final day of 2024 with cloudy conditions in the valley. Low clouds have settled in the valley overnight and built up against the mountains, slowing fog formation. Any breaks in the clouds in the early morning could clear the path for patchy fog, so be safe on your morning commute in and around the valley and mountains.

Into the afternoon, temperatures are expected to be near seasonal average across the board. The clouds are expected to dissipate, but partly cloudy conditions are likely to hang on into the afternoon in Bakersfield.

Overnight tonight as we ring in the new year, fog is likely to start forming right around midnight. If you're staying out late to ring in 2025, watch out for patches of fog on the way home. Be safe and have a Happy New Year!

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 54 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 55

Arvin: 53

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 59 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 56

Wofford Heights: 58

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 61 by the afternoon.

California City: 63

Ridgecrest: 63

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 52 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 53

Pine Mountain Club: 52

