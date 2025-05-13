Cloudy start to Tuesday with cooler afternoon temps

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Tuesday brings a significant temperature drop after our hot weekend.

Clouds rolled in overnight, so expect a cloudy start to the day. Low cloud coverage in the mountains could act as a fog in our mountain neighborhoods, so limited visibility is a possibility for the Tuesday commute in the mountains.

Those clouds will keep afternoon temps on the cooler side, although the sun will peek out later in the afternoon. Low-70s are expected in the valley by the afternoon, around 30 degrees cooler than Saturday in Bakersfield. 50s and 60s are expected in the mountains and KRV, and the desert will see mainly high-60s to 70s.

Tuesday is the coolest day this week, and skies are set to clear into Wednesday. Warmer temperatures are expected for the rest of the work week as the weak storm system exits the region.

