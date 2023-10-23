Cloudy with a chance of rain for Monday morning

Good Monday morning Kern County!

You may be waking up to some raindrops on your windshield.

Already this morning in Downtown Bakersfield we have seen some sprinkles, and will continue to see the chances lasting to about 10 a.m.

As we head towards this afternoon, temps will not be rising too much.

Here in Bakersfield we are set to see a high of 70°.

Over in the Grapevine communities we will be in the mid 50s.

The Kern River Valley will be in the mid 60s, while the desert will be in the full range of 70s- northern desert regions closer to 79° and southern closer to 70°.

Our Deserts also woke up to a Wind Advisory that is set to expire at 8 a.m. today.

Wind gusts are set to be around 40 m.p.h. for Jawbone Canyon and Mojave.

Our air quality today is in the good range.

As we head throughout the next few days, we will get a little warm up closer to average on Tuesday, but then head toward cooler temps next weekend.

