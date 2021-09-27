Cold front brings cooler, fresher air and strong winds

A cold front is coming, and that means big changes to our weather!

The front will begin to push into Kern County around midnight tonight, and pass by morning.

As the front moves in, gusty winds will be the first noticeable effect.

Gusts up to 30 miles per hour are possible in the Valley, with gusts close to 60 miles per hour possible on the desert side slopes of our local mountains where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 AM Tuesday.

The strong winds will clear our most of the smoke in Kern County for Tuesday, but with northwest winds smoke may still be present around Lake Isabella and the Indian Wells Valley.

In the Valley our air quality is forecast to be in the moderate range, but may hit the good range at times.

This front is also bringing a bit of moisture with it, so partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with clearing through day.

A light shower or two can't be ruled out either, especially in the AM.

Finally, temperatures will fall to Fall-like levels behind the front on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s in the Valley, with 60s in our mountain communities!

Even the desert will be much cooler, with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s,