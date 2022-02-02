Cold nights ahead

Clouds were a bit stubborn today in the Valley, not clearing out until late in the afternoon.

That left us a little on the chilly side!

However, our skies are clear now, and the real chilly weather will begin.

We're tracking some cold low temperatures the next three overnights, with areas in the Valley outside of Bakersfield under a Freeze Warning through Friday.

Those areas may see below freezing temperatures!

Be sure to cover up sensitive plants and bring your pets indoors!

Our afternoon temperatures remain in the mid 50s Wednesday, but climb to near 70 by early next week with plenty of sun.

One other thing we're tracking is gusty winds in eastern Kern, with a Wind Advisory in effect for the desert on Wednesday.