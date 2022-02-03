Watch
Cold nights, comfortable afternoons

Clear skies bring big swings in temperature
Posted at 5:36 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 20:36:16-05

We enjoyed beautiful clear skies from sunrise to sunset this Wednesday!

That will be case through the weekend as well.

That means three things for us:

1. Cold nights
2. Warm afternoons
3. No chance for rain.

The cold nights are the biggest concern for us, with a Freeze Warning in effect through Friday morning in the Valley outside of Bakersfield.

Temperatures in these areas may fall to or below freezing, so be sure to cover up sensitive plants and bring pets inside.

Our afternoon highs will be great though!

Highs will be right around 60 in the Valley on Thursday, and steadily climb to about 70 by early next week!

