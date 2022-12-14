Cold nights for the rest of the week

While we're not dealing with anymore rain or snow following our weekend storm, the cold air has definitely stayed with us.

Clearing, calm conditions will lead to several cold nights this week.

Bakersfield looks to be one of the only spots that will stay above freezing.

Starting Tuesday night, Freeze Warnings will be in effect for Valley areas north and west of Bakersfield.

That Freeze warning will be in effect all the way through Sunday night.

If you're in one of the areas that are expected to fall below freezing, make sure to bring in pets, and plants that may be sensitive to the cold.

As far as the rest of the forecast goes, daytime highs will range from the 40s in the mountains, to 50s in the Valley, with no rain expected over the next seven days.