Cold start to Tuesday across Kern

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. After a busy 48 hours with rain and snowfall across Kern, we're left with a cold air mass settling in our region.
A freeze warning is in effect for the entire San Joaquin Valley through Wednesday morning, and cold mornings are expected all across Kern this week.
Any snow that melted during the day, or any stray puddles that didn't dry could freeze overnight. Patches of ice are possible with these chilly mornings, so be safe on your morning commute.
With any fresh rainfall, patches of fog are possible with the added moisture. Patchy fog chances are possible in the rural valley communities the next few days, mainly before 9:00 a.m.
Valley
Bakersfield: 58 degrees expected by late afternoon
Delano: 58
Arvin: 57
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: 53 degrees expected by late afternoon.
Kernville: 50
Wofford Heights: 52
Desert
Mojave: 54 degrees expected by late afternoon.
California City: 56
Ridgecrest: 58
Mountains
Tehachapi: 44 degrees expected by late afternoon.
Frazier Park: 45
Pine Mountain Club: 43
