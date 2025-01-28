Cold start to Tuesday across Kern

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. After a busy 48 hours with rain and snowfall across Kern, we're left with a cold air mass settling in our region.

A freeze warning is in effect for the entire San Joaquin Valley through Wednesday morning, and cold mornings are expected all across Kern this week.

Any snow that melted during the day, or any stray puddles that didn't dry could freeze overnight. Patches of ice are possible with these chilly mornings, so be safe on your morning commute.

With any fresh rainfall, patches of fog are possible with the added moisture. Patchy fog chances are possible in the rural valley communities the next few days, mainly before 9:00 a.m.

Valley

Bakersfield: 58 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 58

Arvin: 57

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 53 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 50

Wofford Heights: 52

Desert

Mojave: 54 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 56

Ridgecrest: 58

Mountains

Tehachapi: 44 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 45

Pine Mountain Club: 43

