Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair

Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!

When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°.

The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.

The Valley will start the week in the upper 80s and climb to the low 90s as Kern County get s bit of water weather towards the end of the week.

The Kern River Valley is in a similar situation, with Monday predicted to be 90° and stick in the low 90s the entire week.

Our Grapevine communities will see upper 70s and low 80s as the week goes on.

And our Desert communities will see mid to low 90s with a warm up towards the end of the week.

And when one hurricane ends, another one begins.

Hurricane Orlene is predicted to make landfall in west-central Mexico and bring along with it hurricane and tropical storm conditions.

A hurricane warning is already in effect for that area- factors expected include heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and land slides.

