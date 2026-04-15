Comfortable day Wednesday; winds to increase overnight

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. We have another comfortable day ahead in Bakersfield with afternoon temperatures seasonable for this time of year.

We expect a comfortable day for all of our neighborhoods. The KRV will be in the 60s and 70s, and mountain towns will be in the low-60s. Winds will increase through the afternoon, so expect it to be windy at times in the mountains.

Eastern Kern County, especially in the desert, will also notice more wind through the afternoon. There is a weak storm system that is set to increase winds overnight Wednesday through Thursday. Gusts up to 45 and 50 mph are possible near Mojave in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A brief warm up is expected this weekend before unsettled weather re-enters the forecast early next week. We are monitoring a storm that could bring more rain chances our way by next Monday and Tuesday.

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