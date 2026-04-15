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Comfortable day Wednesday; winds to increase overnight

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update April 15, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. We have another comfortable day ahead in Bakersfield with afternoon temperatures seasonable for this time of year.

We expect a comfortable day for all of our neighborhoods. The KRV will be in the 60s and 70s, and mountain towns will be in the low-60s. Winds will increase through the afternoon, so expect it to be windy at times in the mountains.

Eastern Kern County, especially in the desert, will also notice more wind through the afternoon. There is a weak storm system that is set to increase winds overnight Wednesday through Thursday. Gusts up to 45 and 50 mph are possible near Mojave in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A brief warm up is expected this weekend before unsettled weather re-enters the forecast early next week. We are monitoring a storm that could bring more rain chances our way by next Monday and Tuesday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Mostly Sunny

78° / 50°

1%

Thursday

04/16/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 47°

3%

Friday

04/17/2026

Sunny

80° / 50°

0%

Saturday

04/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

86° / 55°

0%

Sunday

04/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 54°

0%

Monday

04/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

84° / 54°

24%

Tuesday

04/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

74° / 51°

23%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 52°

16%