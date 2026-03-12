Comfortable through the weekend, big warm up next week

Temperatures will be warmer than average for the next few days, but we're expecting a big jump next week.

Highs Thursday through Sunday will be in a fairly comfortable range.

Mountain areas will be in the 70s, the Valley and KRV will be in the 70s and 80s, and desert areas will primarily see 80s.

The temperatures will be less comfortable next week, as we trend toward record highs.

The Valley, Desert, and KRV are all likely to see 90s next week.

Even mountain towns will be well into the 80s.

To put this heat in perspective, the warmest March day ever in Bakersfield is 94°.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 93°, with some models suggesting even warmer temperatures than that.

So not only could we break some daily records, this could be the warmest March weather on record.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

