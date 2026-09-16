Comfortable to end the week

Bakersfield stayed under 90° on Wednesday, and will do so Thursday and Friday, too.

Nearly all of Kern will be in the 70s or 80s, except for the very warmest parts of the desert, like Ridgecrest, where the high will be right around 90°.

Warmer weather is expected to return for the weekend, but the warmup won't be dramatic.

Bakersfield returns to the lower 90s, which is right about average for this time of year.

Temperatures looks to hold mostly steady from the weekend through early next week.

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