Comfortable weather here to stay

After a hot start to the month of October, things are finally starting to cool down.

Bakerfield hadn't had a single October day below 90° until this weekend, and now it looks like we'll have plenty!

Temperatures will rise a bit early next week, but not by much.

Highs will likely peak in the mid 80s by Tuesday.

From there we cool down again!

An upper level trough will push lots of cool air into the state of California late this week.

That will drag Valley highs down into the 70s, and mountain highs all the way down into the 60s!

Enjoy the nicer, cooler weather!

