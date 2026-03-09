Comfortable week ahead with above-average temperatures

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County.

It's the day after daylight saving time began, and we're kicking off an early taste of spring-like weather this week. No matter where you are in Kern County on Monday, afternoon temperatures will be quite comfortable.

Bakersfield is one of the warmest spots today with a forecast high of 78 degrees. The KRV will warm to the low-to-mid-70s, 60s in the mountains, and 70s throughout the desert.

We are not anticipating any major changes this week, but we are monitoring strong winds overnight into Tuesday along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

Other than that, we remain steadily in the 70s through the work week in Bakersfield, plus a chance for low-80s this weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

