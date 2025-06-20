Cool air moves in, winds pick up

Happy Friday, Kern County. We've arrived at the big cool down that's dominated our weather story all week. Temperatures are set to drop significantly by Saturday, but as that cool air pushes into California, winds will be strong.

As you know, winds picked up into the evening Thursday. Breezy conditions hang on in the valley into the afternoon Friday, and winds strengthen as you head east. Desert neighborhoods will feel strong winds through the weekend. A high wind warning is in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes and a wind advisory for the rest of the desert through Sunday. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible near Mojave.

The desert not only has strong winds, but they stay hot Friday as the rest of the county starts to cool down. Due to the heat, wind and low humidity, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the desert on Friday. High fire danger is a concern for eastern Kern.

Bakersfield cools into the low-80s by Saturday, much cooler than our seasonal average!

