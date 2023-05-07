Cool and comfortable temperatures with a warm up on the way

Happy Sunday all!

It was a somewhat cloudy day here in Bakersfield yesterday and we will be seeing similar conditions for your Sunday.

Just a little on the warmer side.

Bakersfield will reach a high of 75° today with the same for most of the valley communities.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with Frazier Park at 61°.

The Kern River Valley area will be in the upper 60s, while our deserts are reaching mid to upper 70s and Ridgecrest at 80°.

Eastern Kern will be feeling the wind gusts again, despite a wind advisory still only being in effect just below the Kern County Line as of Sunday morning.

Wind gusts will reach around 40 mph for Jawbone Canyon. Surrounding areas will be close to 30mph.

The cool and gusty conditions won't be lasting for long, however.

The ridge of high pressure is settling in and will be warming us up starting Thursday.

As we head towards next weekend, prepare for the 90s here in Bakersfield.

