Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool but windy this weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update June 26, 2026
Posted

Temperatures are falling in Kern County, and they'll continue to fall into the weekend.

Valley highs will be in the 80s all weekend long.

Mountains towns will be in the 60s and 70s, with 70s and 80s in the KRV.

Unfortunately the cooldown comes with stronger winds.

Mountain towns and the KRV will likely see gusts in the 30 to 40 mile per hour range, with stronger winds over 50 miles per hour at times in the desert.

The Valley and mountain areas along the Grapevine won't be quite as windy, but gusts over 20 miles per hour are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening.

The stronger winds will increase fire danger, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the desert and KRV through Saturday, but may be extended.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

06/26/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 68°

3%

Saturday

06/27/2026

Clear

88° / 62°

1%

Sunday

06/28/2026

Clear

87° / 63°

0%

Monday

06/29/2026

Clear

91° / 65°

0%

Tuesday

06/30/2026

Clear

94° / 64°

0%

Wednesday

07/01/2026

Clear

92° / 62°

1%

Thursday

07/02/2026

Clear

90° / 61°

1%

Friday

07/03/2026

Clear

91° / 65°

0%