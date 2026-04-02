Cool day Thursday with persistent gusty winds

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Expect a cooler day county-wide with a small chance for a light shower this morning. Gusty winds remain in the forecast for east Kern.

Let's begin with the rain. A minor rain chance exists in the first half of Thursday, but it's only around a 20% chance for rain. If anything, we could see a few sprinkles out there as the storm continues to move through central California.

Cooler air associated with this system is causing strong winds in the desert. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory remains in effect through Friday for the entire Kern County desert.

Potentially damaging winds are in the forecast. The Mojave Desert Slopes have a chance for gusts as high as 60 mph. Strong winds can make travel difficult for large vehicles, and we're monitoring the chance for power outages. Again, the strong winds are expected through Friday afternoon.

Bakersfield will be around 70 degrees on Thursday, which is the coolest day in the extended forecast. Temperatures will begin to warm up heading into the weekend. Easter Sunday is expected to be in the mid-80s in Bakersfield.

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