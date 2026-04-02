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Cool day Thursday with persistent gusty winds

23ABC Morning Weather Update April 2, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Expect a cooler day county-wide with a small chance for a light shower this morning. Gusty winds remain in the forecast for east Kern.

Let's begin with the rain. A minor rain chance exists in the first half of Thursday, but it's only around a 20% chance for rain. If anything, we could see a few sprinkles out there as the storm continues to move through central California.

Cooler air associated with this system is causing strong winds in the desert. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory remains in effect through Friday for the entire Kern County desert.

Potentially damaging winds are in the forecast. The Mojave Desert Slopes have a chance for gusts as high as 60 mph. Strong winds can make travel difficult for large vehicles, and we're monitoring the chance for power outages. Again, the strong winds are expected through Friday afternoon.

Bakersfield will be around 70 degrees on Thursday, which is the coolest day in the extended forecast. Temperatures will begin to warm up heading into the weekend. Easter Sunday is expected to be in the mid-80s in Bakersfield.

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Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 55°

1%

Tuesday

04/07/2026

Sunny

84° / 53°

0%

Wednesday

04/08/2026

Sunny

85° / 59°

0%

Thursday

04/09/2026

Cloudy

83° / 58°

3%

Friday

04/10/2026

PM Thunderstorms

78° / 56°

82%

Saturday

04/11/2026

Scattered Thunderstorms

69° / 54°

59%

Sunday

04/12/2026

AM Showers

68° / 50°

38%

Monday

04/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 50°

16%