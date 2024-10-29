Cool fall weather to end October

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We're expecting another day of mild fall weather today, and these cooler conditions hold on through this week. There's a chance for a few scattered rain drops to fall early Tuesday, but no impactful rain is expected. Our skies clear up by Tuesday afternoon.

Eastern Kern County along the Desert region still has some lingering gusty winds throughout the morning, and wind alerts are in effect through 11 a.m. As we get closer to the end of the month, and to Halloween, all signs point to comfortable, mild weather.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 64 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 65

Arvin: 63

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 57 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 55

Wofford Heights: 56

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 59 by the afternoon.

California City: 64

Ridgecrest: 68

Mountain

Tehachapi: Expecting 48 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 47

Pine Mountain Club: 43

