Cool for now, big warm up coming

After a nice, warm weekend temperatures are struggling a bit this week.

Bakersfield was stuck in the mid 60s Tuesday, and some of our mountain areas didn't even break 50°!

Mountain towns also had to deal with gusty winds, that made temperatures feel even cooler.

Tehachapi's wind chill, or what the temperature feels likes, was barely above freezing Tuesday afternoon!

Unfortunately, we won't see much change on Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay in the same range, and winds will remain gusty in eastern Kern.

However, nicer weather is coming.

High pressure will be building in off the coast soon, resulting in a big jump in temperatures.

By Friday highs in the Valley will be near 80°, and even the south mountains will be close to 70°

Warm weather looks to stick around through the weekend and into early next week, too.

