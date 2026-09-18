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Cool on Friday, near average this weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update September 17, 2026
Posted

We're ending the week with some great weather!

The high in Bakersfield was 81° on Thursday, and temperatures are expected to remain steady into Friday.

Outside of the Valley, highs are expected to be in the lower 80s in the KRV, with a mixture of 60s and 70s in our mountain towns.

Even desert areas stay below 90°!

Temperatures will climb back up to near out seasonal average, which is 91° in Bakersfield, by the weekend.

Highs in the our mountain towns will return to the lower 80s, and desert areas will be back in the 90s.

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