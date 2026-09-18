Cool on Friday, near average this weekend

We're ending the week with some great weather!

The high in Bakersfield was 81° on Thursday, and temperatures are expected to remain steady into Friday.

Outside of the Valley, highs are expected to be in the lower 80s in the KRV, with a mixture of 60s and 70s in our mountain towns.

Even desert areas stay below 90°!

Temperatures will climb back up to near out seasonal average, which is 91° in Bakersfield, by the weekend.

Highs in the our mountain towns will return to the lower 80s, and desert areas will be back in the 90s.



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