Cool on the West Coast, very warm on the East Coast

Temperatures are surging on the east Coast, we'll be warming up soon, too
Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 20:48:14-04

Our cooldown has continued here in Kern.

Bakersfield hit a high of 66° Thursday, down from 70° on Wednesday and way down from 88° on Monday.

Bakersfield at least had sunshine and calm conditions to make the weather feel a little bit nicer, many of our mountain and desert areas continue to contend with strong winds making the weather feel even cooler than it is.

While Kern ( and the rest of the West Coast) is dealing with a cooldown, much of the Eastern half of the country is unusually warm.

Boston hit 88° degrees on Thursday, and parts of South Dakota and Nebraska were in the 90s!

While we won't hit 90° anytime soon, we do have a warmup on the way.

By Friday Bakersfield will be back in the 70s, and the gusty winds in Eastern Kern will calm down, too.

By the weekend Bakersfield will be near 80°, with calm weather all across the County.

