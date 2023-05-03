Cool, showery weather continues

Chilly, rainy weather remains in the forecast.

High temperatures in the Valley will be 70° or cooler for the remainder of the week.

Mountain areas will be even cooler, with highs only in the 50s for Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

As for rain chances, they look mostly light.

The best chance for some heavier rain would be late Wednesday night.

We could see some mountain snow Wednesday night, too!

This cool, active weather is all thanks to a low pressure system centered over California, which is stuck in what's called a blocking pattern.

Essentially it means we'll be stuck with weather like this for quite some time!