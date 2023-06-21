Cool start to summer

Summer and heat go hand in hand here in Kern County.

However, Summer 2023 is starting out cooler and more comfortable than usual.

Summer officially starts at 7:57 AM on Wednesday.

The average high in Bakersfield for the first day of summer is 94°, while Wednesday's highs will only be about 84°!

It looks like we'll stay in the 80s for the remainder of the work week, and possibly into the weekend, too.

Not bad for the start of Summer!

Don't get too used to it, though.

By late July our average high is 99°, and triple digits become a common occurence, so the heat will catch up with us eventually.

That just means it's best to enjoy this weather while it's here!