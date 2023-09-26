Cool summer: a look back at the past few months

I've been talking about our window for triple digit heat closing for several weeks, and I think it's now fully closed here in Bakersfield.

Models show no hint of a warm up through early October, which is typically the latest we see triple digits.

So barring a major mood swing from mother nature, August 31st will have been our last triple digit day of the year.

This means we'll end September with no 100+° days for the first time since 2005.

That's a fitting end to the coolest summer we've had in a long time.

In total Bakersfield recorded 33 triple digit days in 2023, lower than our 30-year average of 36, and the fewest recorded since 2011 when 30 triple digit days were recorded.

That number is much lower than the past two years.

In 2022 Bakersfield hit 100° or hotter 63 times, and it happened 67 times in 2021.

The average high for Bakersfield from June through August was 95.2° this year, again the coolest since 2011, which was also 95.2°.

The average high for 2022 was a much warmer 98.6°, and it was a sweltering 99.6° for 2021.

The 30 year average high for June through August is 95.9°.

While we enjoyed a cooler than average summer here in Kern, that was not the case for most other places.

Many temperature records were broken across the United States this summer, and the highest average global temperature ever recorded happened this July.

So be extra thankful that we were part of the exception, not the rule!

