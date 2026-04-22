Cool temperatures hang on Wednesday as rain dries up

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County.

After a busy day yesterday with several passing showers, our rain chances dry up for Wednesday. The storm brought around 0.06" of rain to Bakersfield through Tuesday, though more severe weather was observed up north near Fresno.

Rain chances are not in the forecast on Wednesday, though cooler temperatures and gusty winds hang on.

A Wind Advisory remains active in the desert and Indian Wells Valley until 8 p.m. West winds could gust up to 50 mph.

High temperatures today range from the 50s in the mountains to around 70 degrees here in Bakersfield. Most communities outside of the mountains will be in the 60s and low-70s.

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