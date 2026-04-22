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Cool temperatures hang on Wednesday as rain dries up

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update April 22, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County.

After a busy day yesterday with several passing showers, our rain chances dry up for Wednesday. The storm brought around 0.06" of rain to Bakersfield through Tuesday, though more severe weather was observed up north near Fresno.

Rain chances are not in the forecast on Wednesday, though cooler temperatures and gusty winds hang on.

A Wind Advisory remains active in the desert and Indian Wells Valley until 8 p.m. West winds could gust up to 50 mph.

High temperatures today range from the 50s in the mountains to around 70 degrees here in Bakersfield. Most communities outside of the mountains will be in the 60s and low-70s.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 48°

7%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Mostly Sunny

77° / 53°

4%

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 53°

0%

Saturday

04/25/2026

PM Showers

70° / 52°

36%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 51°

21%

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 51°

2%

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

78° / 54°

5%

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

79° / 56°

4%