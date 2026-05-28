Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Cool temperatures, rain chances continue

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update May 27, 2026 2026
Posted

A few showers developed in Kern County Wednesday afternoon.

The showers occurred mainly over mountain areas and the west side hills initially before drifting into the Valley.

More rain is possible on Thursday.

This round of rain looks fair light and likely to arrive in the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain totals will generally be 0.10" or less, and some spots will miss out completely.

Temperatures remain cool on Thursday, ranging from the 50s in the mountains to lower 70s in the Valley and desert.

Warmer weather arrives soon, though.

Friday brings in comfortable highs in the 60s and 70s for most of Kern, but by Sunday highs will be approaching 90° in Valley.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

05/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 53°

23%

Thursday

05/28/2026

Showers Early

69° / 55°

31%

Friday

05/29/2026

Clear

75° / 56°

3%

Saturday

05/30/2026

Clear

83° / 59°

1%

Sunday

05/31/2026

Clear

89° / 63°

0%

Monday

06/01/2026

Mostly Clear

94° / 66°

0%

Tuesday

06/02/2026

Mostly Clear

96° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

06/03/2026

Clear

95° / 65°

0%