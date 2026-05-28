Cool temperatures, rain chances continue

A few showers developed in Kern County Wednesday afternoon.

The showers occurred mainly over mountain areas and the west side hills initially before drifting into the Valley.

More rain is possible on Thursday.

This round of rain looks fair light and likely to arrive in the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain totals will generally be 0.10" or less, and some spots will miss out completely.

Temperatures remain cool on Thursday, ranging from the 50s in the mountains to lower 70s in the Valley and desert.

Warmer weather arrives soon, though.

Friday brings in comfortable highs in the 60s and 70s for most of Kern, but by Sunday highs will be approaching 90° in Valley.

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