Cool this week, rain possible by the weekend

Cool, comfortable fall weather is expected for most of this week!

Bakersfield will be near 70° on Tuesday, with highs in the 60s for most surrounding areas.

Skies will be clear, and most spots will be calm, but there may be some breezy areas in the desert.

The rest of the week highs range from 50s in the mountains to 60s in the Valley.

Even cooler weather is on track for Halloween weekend, and highs in the Valley may struggle to hit 60°!

There's also a storm system we'll be watching around that time that has the potential to bring some rain around trick-or-treating time.

At this point most data suggests the storm will stay primarily south of Kern, but it's far enough out that we still need to monitor the track and timing.

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