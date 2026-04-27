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Cool to start the week, warm by the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update April 27, 2026
Posted

The work week go off to a cool start, but it won't end that way.

Bakersfield had a high of 68° on Monday, and some of our mountain towns didn't even hit 50°.

Temperatures are expected to be 20 to 30 degrees warmer by Friday and Saturday.

That puts highs in the warmest parts of the Valley and desert right around 90°, and even takes mountain areas well into the 70s!

In the meantime, highs will be steadily climbing, resulting in comfortable weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We do have have to keep an eye on the radar this week, too, as isolated mountain storms are possible, but most of those will stay north of Kern.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 48°

5%

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Clear

77° / 52°

2%

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Clear

82° / 56°

1%

Thursday

04/30/2026

Clear

86° / 60°

1%

Friday

05/01/2026

Mostly Clear

91° / 62°

0%

Saturday

05/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

92° / 60°

0%

Sunday

05/03/2026

Mostly Clear

85° / 57°

5%

Monday

05/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 54°

17%