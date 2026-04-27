Cool to start the week, warm by the weekend

The work week go off to a cool start, but it won't end that way.

Bakersfield had a high of 68° on Monday, and some of our mountain towns didn't even hit 50°.

Temperatures are expected to be 20 to 30 degrees warmer by Friday and Saturday.

That puts highs in the warmest parts of the Valley and desert right around 90°, and even takes mountain areas well into the 70s!

In the meantime, highs will be steadily climbing, resulting in comfortable weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We do have have to keep an eye on the radar this week, too, as isolated mountain storms are possible, but most of those will stay north of Kern.

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