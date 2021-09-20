Cool weather coming to an end

Monday is likely the last day of cooler weather for the week.

The upper level low trough the brought us a beautiful weekend is moving away, and strong ridge will be building in.

That takes temperatures into the upper 90s in the Valley for Tuesday and Wednesday, with 100 degree readings not out of the question.

While we're in the transition between comfortable weather and the big warm up, cooler air is lying to our east, bringing gusty east winds to the Kern mountains and desert.

Those winds are also pushing smoke from the Windy Fire and the KNP Complex into the Valley, and it is expected to make it into Kern County by the evening, meaning hazier skies and worse air quality.

Gusty winds will are also the reason for a PG&E public safety power shutoff for about 800 Kern County residents starting at 10 PM Monday night.

Looking past our warm up, it does look like cooler weather will be back in the forecast by weekend, with highs at least back to seasonal averages.