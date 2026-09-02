Cool weather stays with us

September 1st marks the first day of meteorological fall, and we're definitely going to be feeling a bit fall-like!

Bakersfield hit 85° on Tuesday, and highs in the Valley and KRV will likely stay in the 80s for the remainder of the week.

Mountain towns will be mainly in the 70s, but a few spots may even stay in the 60s!

The hottest parts of the desert will likely still break 90°, but that's still cooler than average for this time of year.

Into the weekend, we're still keeping an eye on rain chances.

Tropical storm Marie developed off the coast of Mexico early Monday, and is expected to reach hurricane strength.

The majority of models now have Marie moving away from California, so widespread heavy rain seem unlikely, but the storm could still send tropical moisture our way, which would lead to an increase of clouds and rain chances for the weekend.

We'll continue to watch Marie in the coming days.

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