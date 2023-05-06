Cool weekend before a big warm up

We're coming off another cool day in Kern County, and heading into a fairly cool weekend!

Bakersfield hit 71° on Friday, and will be within a few degrees of that this weekend.

It will be comfortable at least in the Valley.

Other parts of Kern will not be as lucky.

The south mountains will see highs in the 50s, with low to mid 60s expected in the Kern River Valley.

Those areas will also be on the breezy side, especially Saturday, making it feel even cooler than it is!

If you're tired of the cool weather, you won't have to wait very long for a warm up.

Valley highs will be in the upper 70s by Monday, and all the way into the upper 80s by the end of the work week!