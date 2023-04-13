Cooldown continues

Temperatures have fallen once again across Kern County.

After hitting 88° on Monday, Bakersfield only hit 70° on Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to fall on Thursday.

Bakersfield will hit a high of 66°, and temperatures in the mountains will be in the lower 50s.

Desert areas will be around 70 degrees, with continued strong winds, including gusts up to 50 miles per hour in wind-prone areas.

The upper level trough that is bringing in this cooler weather will be passing us by by Friday, and warmer weather will return to the forecast.

Bakersfield will be back around 80° by the weekend!