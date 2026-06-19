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Cooldown continues into the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update June 18, 2026
Posted

The first heatwave of the season is over!

Bakersfield hit 96° on Thursday, ending a six day stretch of triple digit highs.

Even cooler weather is expected for the next three days.

Highs in Bakersfield will be within a few degrees of 90 Friday through Sunday.

Mountain areas will be in the 70s, and mid to upper 80s are expected in the KRV.

Winds will remain gusty in the afternoon and evening hours as the cooler air continues to work into Kern.

We'll also continue monitor any smoke-related air quality impacts from the Lost Fire burning in western Kern.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

06/18/2026

Clear

-° / 64°

1%

Friday

06/19/2026

Clear

93° / 61°

1%

Saturday

06/20/2026

Clear

91° / 63°

1%

Sunday

06/21/2026

Clear

94° / 68°

0%

Monday

06/22/2026

Clear

100° / 71°

0%

Tuesday

06/23/2026

Clear

103° / 74°

2%

Wednesday

06/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

103° / 75°

0%

Thursday

06/25/2026

Clear

103° / 74°

0%