Cooldown continues into the weekend

The first heatwave of the season is over!

Bakersfield hit 96° on Thursday, ending a six day stretch of triple digit highs.

Even cooler weather is expected for the next three days.

Highs in Bakersfield will be within a few degrees of 90 Friday through Sunday.

Mountain areas will be in the 70s, and mid to upper 80s are expected in the KRV.

Winds will remain gusty in the afternoon and evening hours as the cooler air continues to work into Kern.

We'll also continue monitor any smoke-related air quality impacts from the Lost Fire burning in western Kern.



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