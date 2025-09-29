Cooldown likely this week as we begin October

Happy Monday, Kern County. It's already the end of September (hard to believe, right?) As we welcome October this week, temperatures are staying well below average.

Thanks to a strong upper level low, essentially a big piece of cool air in the upper atmosphere, temperatures will manage to stay well below 90 degrees this week in Bakersfield, and even cooler temps are likely in the mountains.

Not only that, but we could feel the coolest high temperatures since May. As of Monday morning, the forecast high temperature in Bakersfield on Friday is 79 degrees. Bakersfield hasn't had a day below 80 degrees since May 14!

Outside of the big cooldown, we're keeping an eye on a small, only 10% chance, for a shower or two in the KRV on Monday afternoon. No widespread activity is expected, and rain chances disappear for the remainder of the forecast.

