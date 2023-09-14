Cooldown looks likely

We'll be holding on to typical warm September temperatures a little bit longer, but our weather is poised to change soon.

For the next several days expect high temperatures to be fairly stagnant.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s in the Valley, in the lower 90s for the Kern River Valley, and in the low to mid 80s in the south mountains.

These temperatures will last through Saturday.

On Sunday our weather pattern will begin to change, as an upper level trough approaches California.

This will take Valley highs down to about 90 degrees on Sunday, and into the 80s by Monday!

There are some signs that an even stronger cool system could arrive toward the middle of next week.

The track of that system is still a little uncertain, but if it does head our way highs in the Valley could be as cool as the 70s, with 60s possible in our mountain areas!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

