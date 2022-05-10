Cooler air stays put

We've seen a really dramatic change in our weather since last week.

Bakersfield has gone from highs in the 90s to highs in the 60s!

That's not going to change all that soon either.

The upper level trough that's supplying us with cooler air will continue to influence our weather, which means below average highs and breezy winds through Wednesday.

Highs in Bakersfield will top out in the mid to upper 60s, with our mountain communities struggling to get into the 50s!

We're also tracking some cold overnight lows, with areas above 3,500 feet falling near to even below freezing!

Mountain communities may need to cover up any sensitive plants tonight.

Temperatures are going to be climbing again, though.

Highs by the weekend will be around 90 in the Valley!