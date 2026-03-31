Cooler, chance of showers Tuesday

Changes are on the way!

Tuesday brings cooler temperatures and a chance for rain.

Rain chances aren't all that high, but scattered light showers are expected to move through Kern.

Rain totals will be between a trace tot 0.10" for most, with slightly higher totals possible in the foothills.

As for temperatures, highs will drop back to near seasonal averages for this time of year.

Highs in the Valley and desert will be in the lower 70s, with 50s and 60s for the mountains and the KRV.

Temperatures will remain cool through the week, but begin to warm up again this weekend.

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