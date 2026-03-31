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Cooler, chance of showers Tuesday

23ABC Evening weather update March 30, 2026
Posted

Changes are on the way!

Tuesday brings cooler temperatures and a chance for rain.

Rain chances aren't all that high, but scattered light showers are expected to move through Kern.

Rain totals will be between a trace tot 0.10" for most, with slightly higher totals possible in the foothills.

As for temperatures, highs will drop back to near seasonal averages for this time of year.

Highs in the Valley and desert will be in the lower 70s, with 50s and 60s for the mountains and the KRV.

Temperatures will remain cool through the week, but begin to warm up again this weekend.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

03/30/2026

Mostly Cloudy

-° / 64°

24%

Tuesday

03/31/2026

Showers Early

72° / 56°

37%

Wednesday

04/01/2026

Mostly Clear

76° / 55°

21%

Thursday

04/02/2026

Mostly Clear

71° / 47°

3%

Friday

04/03/2026

Clear

77° / 50°

0%

Saturday

04/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

85° / 54°

0%

Sunday

04/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

88° / 59°

0%

Monday

04/06/2026

Mostly Clear

86° / 57°

0%