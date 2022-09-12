Watch Now
Cooler conditions move into Kern County bringing the Fall season a bit early

We are finally seeing temperatures come down just a couple of weeks before Autumn officially begins.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Good Monday Morning Everyone.

What a brutal week we had last week as we broke records left and right and set new records in the historic Cat 4 Heatwave.

Today numbers begin to come down and we can look forward to temperatures almost 10 degrees below our seasonal average which is 93 degrees.

Today's forecast high here in Bakersfield is 92 degrees.

We are seeing Dew Points in the low sixties so its going to be a humid few days ahead.

There's still a small chance of rain for us, 20% here on the valley floor, and 50 % for our Mountain areas.

Expect partly cloudy skies and light winds coming in from the West.

More good news, these cooler conditions are with us for at least the next seven days.

Our Air Quality is moderate thanks to onshore flow.

Stay safe and stay hydrated Everyone.

