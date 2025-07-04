Cooler Fourth of July breaks six-day heat wave in Bakersfield

Happy 4th of July, Kern County! After a prolonged stretch of heat, Bakersfield's six-day heat wave is interrupted.

Just in time for the holiday weekend, cooler air drops into California. This is not a dramatic cool down, but temperatures will be much nicer into the afternoon. Bakersfield is expecting 94 degrees both Friday and Saturday.

Even better temperatures are likely outside of the valley. Lake Isabella will be in the 80s, and Tehachapi could hang on to temps in the high-70s Friday.

The one area of concern is our air quality. The Madre Fire is still burning near New Cuyama in San Luis Obispo County, and Kern saw air quality impacts from the wildfire through the day Thursday. As of 5 a.m. Friday, CAL Fire reports the Madre Fire is just over 52,500 acres and 10% contained.

Fourth of July fireworks tend to impact our air quality as well, so we are monitoring both the wildfire smoke and firework impacts very closely. If you have respiratory concerns or are particularly sensitive to air quality impacts, the best advice is to limit time outside.

