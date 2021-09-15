Cooler, fresher air finally arriving

It's good news in the forecast from here!

An upper level trough will be moving just off shore, allowing for cooler, fresher air to flow into Kern County.

Temperatures will drop to around average Thursday, lower 90s in the Valley, mid to upper 90s in the desert, and lower 80s in the south mountains.

West winds will also push away wildfire smoke that has kept our skies hazy the past few days, and our air quality is expected to be moderate.

Temperatures continue to fall as we head into the weekend, as a stronger upper level low moves in.

That takes highs in the Valley all the way down into the 80s by the weekend, with highs in the 70s expected in our mountain communities!