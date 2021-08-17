Cooler, fresher air on the way!

Cooler weather is almost here!

Winds are beginning to pick up and smoke is beginning to clear as ocean cooled air begins to flow into Kern County.

Temperatures will begin to fall Tuesday evening, and Wednesday and Thursday are going to be beautiful!

Expect temperatures in the lower 70s at the bus stop for the first day of school in Bakersfield, and comfortable lower 90s in the afternoon with much improved air quality.

Thursday will start off the in the 60s in the Valley and once again hit the lower 90s in the afternoon.

This cooler weather goes well beyond the Valley, though.

Desert communities will stay under 100 for the next two days at least, with our mountain communities seeing highs as cool as the 70s!

In more good news, no major warm up is in sight, with highs staying under 100 in Bakersfield for the next week.