Cooler Friday with scattered showers early

Happy Friday, Kern County. We've had quite a bit of activity in our weather over the past 24 hours as a storm system passes through. Overnight we saw scattered rain and a few mountain snowflakes, and scattered showers are likely throughout the morning and early afternoon Friday.

Areas in our mountains and foothills of Kern can expect the most rain activity on Friday, but scattered rain is still possible in Bakersfield, especially early in the day. Another effect of this storm system has been higher wind gusts in the desert. The Mojave Desert Slopes are currently under a wind advisory through 4:00 a.m. Saturday with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

The slice of good news from this storm system is it's relatively fast paced. Our skies will start to clear up this weekend, and temperatures bump back up to seasonal normals by next week. Be safe on this Friday and have a great weekend.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 57 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 57

Arvin: 55

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 47 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 45

Wofford Heights: 46

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 51 by the afternoon.

California City: 54

Ridgecrest: 59

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 42 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 41

Pine Mountain Club: 36

